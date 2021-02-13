Robert J. Heideman Sells 7,336 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Stock

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) VP Robert J. Heideman sold 7,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $447,642.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,920.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $60.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.81 and a fifty-two week high of $61.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.89.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.85%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,308,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $619,919,000 after buying an additional 254,238 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,083,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,055,000 after purchasing an additional 145,491 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,467,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,253,000 after purchasing an additional 16,203 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,869,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,494,000 after purchasing an additional 37,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,447,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,371,000 after purchasing an additional 84,476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AOS shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

