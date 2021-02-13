Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Increases Dividend to $0.38 Per Share

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the business services provider on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Robert Half International has raised its dividend by 41.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Robert Half International has a dividend payout ratio of 45.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Robert Half International to earn $3.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.4%.

NYSE RHI opened at $73.78 on Friday. Robert Half International has a one year low of $32.38 and a one year high of $74.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 28.09%. Robert Half International’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Robert Half International will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

RHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

