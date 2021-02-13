Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Increases Dividend to $0.38 Per Share

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the business services provider on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.
Robert Half International has raised its dividend by 41.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Robert Half International has a dividend payout ratio of 45.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Robert Half International to earn $3.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.4%.
NYSE RHI opened at $73.78 on Friday. Robert Half International has a one year low of $32.38 and a one year high of $74.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65.
RHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.
Robert Half International Company Profile
Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.
