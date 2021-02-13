Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Receives $61.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.50.

RBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James set a $75.00 price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $68.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

In other news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $143,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,103.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher Zimmerman sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $27,823.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180 shares in the company, valued at $12,679.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,695 shares of company stock valued at $474,394. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 23.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,978,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 11.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBA opened at $58.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.54. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1 year low of $25.92 and a 1 year high of $78.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.17%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.