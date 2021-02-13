REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Sets New 12-Month High at $97.46

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $97.46 and last traded at $95.42, with a volume of 19557 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $95.16.

Separately, TheStreet raised REX American Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.23 and a beta of 1.16.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The energy company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $124.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.00 million. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 1.05%. As a group, equities analysts expect that REX American Resources Co. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mervyn L. Alphonso sold 536 shares of REX American Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.93, for a total value of $47,666.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,612.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 2,722 shares of REX American Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total value of $260,876.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,448 shares in the company, valued at $3,109,816.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,472 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 157.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,461 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of REX American Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,294,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 282.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,182 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 11,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

REX American Resources Company Profile (NYSE:REX)

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

