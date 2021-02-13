Reviewing Nisun International Enterprise Development Group (NASDAQ:NISN) and Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group (NASDAQ:NISN) and Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nisun International Enterprise Development Group and Helios Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nisun International Enterprise Development Group $21.10 million 18.83 $2.74 million N/A N/A Helios Technologies $554.66 million 3.51 $60.27 million $2.43 24.94

Helios Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Nisun International Enterprise Development Group.

Profitability

This table compares Nisun International Enterprise Development Group and Helios Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nisun International Enterprise Development Group N/A N/A N/A Helios Technologies 4.52% 12.24% 6.96%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.2% of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.3% of Helios Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Helios Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Nisun International Enterprise Development Group and Helios Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nisun International Enterprise Development Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Helios Technologies 0 3 1 0 2.25

Helios Technologies has a consensus target price of $46.00, indicating a potential downside of 24.09%. Given Helios Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Helios Technologies is more favorable than Nisun International Enterprise Development Group.

Summary

Helios Technologies beats Nisun International Enterprise Development Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Company Profile

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and installs valves, pumps, pipe fittings, and other products in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segment, Equipment and Engineering and Financial Services. The company offers diaphragm, angle seat, and sanitary ball valves; sanitary centrifugal and liquid-ring, and clean-in-place return pumps; and sanitary pipe fittings. It also provides pipeline design, installation, construction, ongoing maintenance, and after-sales services. In addition, the company offers underwriting related advisory services to financial institutions and corporate clients; and provides distribution and management services for direct banking products issued by small and medium commercial banks. It offers its fluid equipment and installation services for use in the pharmaceutical, biological, food and beverage, and other clean industries. The company was formerly known as Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd in November 2020. Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd was founded in 2005 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers. This segment sells its products under the Sun Hydraulics, Faster, and Custom Fluidpower brands. The Electronics segment offers displays, controls, and instrumentation products for off-highway, recreational and commercial marine, power sports and specialty vehicles, agriculture and water pumping, power generation, and engine-driven industrial equipment markets. This segment sells its products under the Enovation Controls and Murphy brands. Helios Technologies, Inc. sells its hydraulic products primarily through value-add distributors and integrators, as well as directly to original equipment manufacturer customers; and electronic products to original equipment manufacturer customers. The company was formerly known as Sun Hydraulics Corporation and changed its name to Helios Technologies, Inc. in June 2019. Helios Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Sarasota, Florida.

