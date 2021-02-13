Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Lowered to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a sell rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.83.

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $59.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.00. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $67.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.13). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 26.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.47%.

In related news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 1,924 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $113,419.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,702.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 16,249 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $957,878.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,211,811.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 227,018 shares of company stock valued at $13,611,940. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

