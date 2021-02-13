Research Analysts Set Expectations for Yelp Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:YELP)

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Yelp in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the local business review company will earn ($0.32) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Yelp’s FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.28. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%.

YELP has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Yelp from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Yelp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of YELP opened at $36.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.46 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.52. Yelp has a 12 month low of $12.89 and a 12 month high of $39.95.

In other news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 400,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $12,220,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,134,677. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,146,830 shares of company stock worth $35,541,963. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Yelp during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 67.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Yelp in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Yelp in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Yelp by 181.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

