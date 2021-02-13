Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:J)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report released on Tuesday, February 9th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.63 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.67.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Argus increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.62.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $114.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 1 year low of $59.29 and a 1 year high of $116.73. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.12.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Otter Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 31,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 9,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.16, for a total value of $990,472.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,383 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,099.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dawne S. Hickton sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $255,823.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,354,039. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,802 shares of company stock valued at $7,977,002. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.