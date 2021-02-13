Research Analysts Offer Predictions for CNA Financial Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CNA)

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) – William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CNA Financial in a report issued on Monday, February 8th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for CNA Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded CNA Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded CNA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

NYSE CNA opened at $43.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. CNA Financial has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $50.45.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.24. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 5.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CNA Financial by 90.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CNA Financial by 283.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in CNA Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in CNA Financial by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CNA Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

