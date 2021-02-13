Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY) Short Interest Down 86.4% in January

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 86.4% from the January 14th total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RNECY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.25. The stock had a trading volume of 56,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,040. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.37. Renesas Electronics has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $6.66.

Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03).

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Renesas Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Renesas Electronics Company Profile

Renesas Electronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers microcontrollers and microprocessors, amplifiers and buffers, analog devices, audio and video products, automotive products, data converters, interfaces, memory products, and optoelectronics, as well as peripherals; ICs for communication and power devices, factory automation, and motor/actuator drivers; and embedded system platforms.

