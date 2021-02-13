RELX PLC (REL.L) (LON:REL) Receives Buy Rating from Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) (LON:REL) in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,075 ($27.11) price target on the stock.

REL has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,070 ($27.04) price target on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,816 ($23.73) price target on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,956 ($25.56) price target on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,785 ($23.32) price target on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,026 ($26.47) price target on RELX PLC (REL.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,952.89 ($25.51).

LON REL opened at GBX 1,866.50 ($24.39) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,833.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,750.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £36.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.30, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47. RELX PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,382.86 ($18.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,109 ($27.55).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a GBX 33.40 ($0.44) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from RELX PLC (REL.L)’s previous dividend of $13.60. RELX PLC (REL.L)’s payout ratio is currently 70.12%.

RELX PLC (REL.L) Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

