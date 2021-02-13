Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($1.54) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Relmada Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman forecasts that the company will earn ($1.54) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Relmada Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.93) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($6.35) EPS.

Get Relmada Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

Relmada Therapeutics stock opened at $36.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $592.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.49 and its 200 day moving average is $34.20. Relmada Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $54.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Relmada Therapeutics news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.63, for a total transaction of $100,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Kelly sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $45,851.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 151,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,339,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,797 shares of company stock worth $7,686,529 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.