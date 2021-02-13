Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Receives $57.40 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.40.

Several analysts have issued reports on RLAY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JMP Securities started coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of RLAY stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.92. The company had a trading volume of 522,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,228. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.29. Relay Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $32.56 and a 52 week high of $64.37.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($3.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($2.66). Equities analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 1,965,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $80,577,054.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $275,250.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,470,294 shares of company stock valued at $140,852,304.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RLAY. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $52,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $85,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $194,000. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. Its product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) that is in Phase 1 dose escalation studies in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

