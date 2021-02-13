Regentatlantic Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,926 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYR. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $89.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.41 and a 200 day moving average of $83.19. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $56.27 and a 12-month high of $100.75.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

