Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 2,037 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Science Applications International by 6.4% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,001 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its position in Science Applications International by 9.4% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in Science Applications International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 18,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Science Applications International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Science Applications International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $96.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.74 and a 200 day moving average of $87.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 1.01. Science Applications International Co. has a 12 month low of $45.45 and a 12 month high of $103.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 25.09%. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.15%.

In other Science Applications International news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 5,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total value of $494,324.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,251,012.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 2,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.77, for a total transaction of $217,997.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,845.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.78.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

