Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $965,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,590 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $94.97 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $45.34 and a 12-month high of $95.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.70 and its 200-day moving average is $79.34.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

