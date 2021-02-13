Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $890,000 Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,977,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,039,000 after acquiring an additional 24,762 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth $1,191,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 243,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IPG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.11.

Shares of IPG opened at $24.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.55 and a 200-day moving average of $20.80. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $11.63 and a one year high of $26.65. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.85%.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

