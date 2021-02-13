Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,901 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in PulteGroup by 127.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 2,060,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,229 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter worth about $37,245,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,885,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,059,381,000 after acquiring an additional 708,439 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 42.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,367,124 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,159,000 after acquiring an additional 705,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter worth about $31,389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

PHM opened at $48.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $50.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.71.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 16.05%.

PHM has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.20.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

