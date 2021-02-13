Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $1.33 Million Stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 28,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

RE opened at $243.54 on Friday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $157.32 and a 1-year high of $293.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $228.96 and a 200-day moving average of $220.42.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.09). Everest Re Group had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 5.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

RE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Everest Re Group from $218.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Everest Re Group from $260.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.55.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

