Regentatlantic Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $1,000,000. Searle & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 53,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

SO opened at $60.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.25 and its 200-day moving average is $57.89. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $70.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SO. Scotiabank raised shares of The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $152,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,994 shares in the company, valued at $4,099,362.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $2,316,600 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

