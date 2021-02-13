Reef (REEF) Price Tops $0.0487

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 13th. Reef has a market cap of $147.53 million and approximately $324.00 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Reef has traded up 71.4% against the US dollar. One Reef coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0487 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Reef alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00067790 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $494.80 or 0.01054980 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00007075 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00056551 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004989 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,620.00 or 0.05586147 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00026801 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00018714 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Reef Profile

Reef (CRYPTO:REEF) is a coin. Reef’s total supply is 3,965,900,953 coins and its circulating supply is 3,026,721,973 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

Buying and Selling Reef

Reef can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Reef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Reef and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.