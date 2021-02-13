RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Shares Gap Up to $3.69

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.69, but opened at $7.65. RCM Technologies shares last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 436,777 shares.
RCMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of RCM Technologies from $1.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RCM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.76. The company has a market cap of $71.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in RCM Technologies stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) by 48.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,755 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.69% of RCM Technologies worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.
About RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT)
RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.
