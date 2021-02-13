RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Shares Gap Up to $3.69

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.69, but opened at $7.65. RCM Technologies shares last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 436,777 shares.

RCMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of RCM Technologies from $1.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RCM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.76. The company has a market cap of $71.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $31.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.03 million. RCM Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.70%. Research analysts expect that RCM Technologies, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RCM Technologies stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) by 48.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,755 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.69% of RCM Technologies worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

