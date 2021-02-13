Raymond James Raises FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Price Target to $160.00

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of FirstService from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstService from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of FirstService from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. FirstService presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $141.00.

FirstService stock opened at $149.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. FirstService has a 1 year low of $57.38 and a 1 year high of $156.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.93.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $775.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.46 million. FirstService had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that FirstService will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. FirstService’s payout ratio is presently -10.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSV. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FirstService during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService during the third quarter valued at $229,000. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

