Raymond James Increases TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Price Target to $110.00

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $68.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 11.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of TechTarget stock opened at $98.65 on Thursday. TechTarget has a one year low of $16.82 and a one year high of $99.30. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 5.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.60.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. TechTarget had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $45.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that TechTarget will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TechTarget by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,776,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $223,249,000 after acquiring an additional 96,148 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in TechTarget by 33,423.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,653,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $97,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,132 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its stake in TechTarget by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 716,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,364,000 after purchasing an additional 75,175 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,380,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in TechTarget by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 338,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,028,000 after buying an additional 26,335 shares during the period. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

