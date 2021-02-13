Raymond James Downgrades Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) to Outperform

Raymond James cut shares of Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $48.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Leggett & Platt from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leggett & Platt from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Leggett & Platt presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $42.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Leggett & Platt has a 52-week low of $22.03 and a 52-week high of $46.13.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 62.26%.

In other news, SVP Scott S. Douglas sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $393,030.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,600.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 1,470.6% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products; and Specialized Products. The company offers innersprings, wire forms, specialty foams, and machines to shape wire into various types of innersprings; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions and hard surface flooring underlayment, and geo components to manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, packaging, filtration, and draperies; flooring retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components.

See Also: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.