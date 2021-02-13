Rapidz (RPZX) Market Capitalization Hits $3.10 Million

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded down 30.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. Rapidz has a total market capitalization of $3.10 million and $27,437.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rapidz has traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rapidz token can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rapidz alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00064981 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $500.99 or 0.01069950 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00007075 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00055354 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004985 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,644.20 or 0.05647160 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00027074 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00019227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00034613 BTC.

Rapidz Profile

Rapidz is a token. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,717,661,820 tokens. The official website for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io . Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

Buying and Selling Rapidz

Rapidz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapidz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rapidz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rapidz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rapidz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.