Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ranger Energy Services Inc. is a provider of well service rigs and services primarily in the United States. It focuses on unconventional horizontal well completion and production operations. Ranger Energy Services Inc. is based in HOUSTON, United States. “

RNGR has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley upgraded Ranger Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded Ranger Energy Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.67.

Shares of RNGR opened at $4.96 on Thursday. Ranger Energy Services has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $7.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $76.36 million, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 2.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNGR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ranger Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ranger Energy Services in the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 37,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions.

