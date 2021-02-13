Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.50

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.50 and last traded at $10.34, with a volume of 68831 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.19.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RRC shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stephens upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Range Resources by 871.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 179,361 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 160,894 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 1,253.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 140,401 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 130,031 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 130,198 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 879,696 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 263,696 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Range Resources (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

