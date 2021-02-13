Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Downgraded to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $110.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on QLYS. Truist boosted their price objective on Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Qualys from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Northland Securities cut Qualys from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qualys presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.80.

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $103.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 47.94 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.81. Qualys has a 52-week low of $63.37 and a 52-week high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.59 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 25.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Qualys will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total value of $1,347,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 233,935 shares in the company, valued at $28,666,394.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $290,983.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 225,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,931,094.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,514 shares of company stock valued at $23,771,143 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Qualys by 67.2% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Qualys during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Qualys by 2,234.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Qualys during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Qualys during the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

