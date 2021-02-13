Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) Decreased by Cormark (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) (TSE:KNT) – Equities researchers at Cormark reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 10th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.20.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.25 price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of KNT stock opened at C$7.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.43. K92 Mining Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.11.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) (TSE:KNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$47.45 million during the quarter.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

