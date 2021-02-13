Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Boosted by Analyst

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 9th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.35. William Blair also issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s FY2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $528.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.50 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Maxim Group upped their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The Hain Celestial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.85.

Shares of HAIN opened at $44.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.40. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $45.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 169.65 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mirova purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 159.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 83.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.