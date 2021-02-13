Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Berry Global Group, Inc. Cut by Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:BERY)

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Berry Global Group in a report released on Monday, February 8th. Seaport Global Securities analyst S. Tiano now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.59. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.80.

NYSE:BERY opened at $59.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Berry Global Group has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $61.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.02 and a 200 day moving average of $52.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,163,045 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,216,000. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the third quarter worth $10,131,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 137.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 117,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 67,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 45.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 282,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,635,000 after purchasing an additional 87,636 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

