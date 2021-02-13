Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Cisco Systems, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Cisco Systems in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter now forecasts that the network equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.78. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cisco Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

CSCO has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.63.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $47.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.53. Cisco Systems has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $1,835,000. Edgar Lomax Co. VA lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.6% during the third quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 1,659,973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $65,386,000 after acquiring an additional 57,050 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 27,623 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 406,899 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $18,209,000 after acquiring an additional 56,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 7,213 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $2,015,563.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $9,963,444.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 380,681 shares of company stock valued at $15,868,136 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

