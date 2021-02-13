Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Under Armour, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Under Armour in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Under Armour from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Under Armour from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Under Armour from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Under Armour from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Under Armour from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.08.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $22.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.64, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $23.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 36.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

