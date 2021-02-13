Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides secure, cloud-based virtual banking solutions. The Company’s solutions include Q2online, Q2themes, Q2mobility App, Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, Q2text, Q2voice, Q2clarity and Q2 Risk & Fraud Analytics. It enables regional and community financial institutions, or RCFIs, to deliver a suite of integrated virtual banking services. Q2 Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Q2 from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Q2 from $108.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.56.

Shares of QTWO stock opened at $145.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.92 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. Q2 has a fifty-two week low of $47.17 and a fifty-two week high of $148.56.

In related news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.73, for a total transaction of $3,411,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,792,197.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.39, for a total value of $5,319,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 242,022 shares of company stock valued at $28,528,537 over the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Q2 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Q2 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Q2 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Q2 by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Q2 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

