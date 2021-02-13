Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Reduced by Analyst

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Camden Property Trust in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 9th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.27. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $5.14 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.48 EPS.

CPT has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.93.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $106.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $62.48 and a one year high of $120.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.07, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.87%.

In other news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $42,524.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,414 shares in the company, valued at $804,041.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 4,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $449,992.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,519,067.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,616,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 31.6% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 7,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 165 properties containing 56,383 apartment homes across the United States.

