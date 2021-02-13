Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Lifted by William Blair

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 9th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.11). William Blair also issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s FY2022 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BECN. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Longbow Research raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Beacon Roofing Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.16.

Shares of NASDAQ BECN opened at $47.82 on Thursday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $48.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -28.98 and a beta of 1.97.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.55. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 10.89% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, EVP Christopher Anthony Harrison sold 20,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $925,411.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,664.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BECN. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,590,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,418,000 after purchasing an additional 467,755 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,967,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,695,000 after purchasing an additional 350,228 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,109,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,170,000 after purchasing an additional 247,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,649,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

