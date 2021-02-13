Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Boosted by BWS Financial

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) – Equities research analysts at BWS Financial upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Avaya in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 10th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.77. BWS Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Avaya’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Avaya from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum started coverage on Avaya in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Avaya to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Avaya from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Avaya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.27.

Shares of NYSE AVYA opened at $31.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.25. Avaya has a 52-week low of $6.13 and a 52-week high of $34.06.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.57 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a positive return on equity of 22.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS.

In other news, Director Susan Louise Spradley sold 12,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $267,988.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVYA. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Avaya by 905.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avaya during the third quarter worth $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avaya in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avaya in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Avaya in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

