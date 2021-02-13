Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Edgewell Personal Care Co Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:EPC)

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report released on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.79. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.14.

NYSE EPC opened at $33.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.84. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $37.36. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $451.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.88 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPC. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 162,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,620,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 6.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 4,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $144,687.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,813.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

