Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Trisura Group Ltd. Reduced by Analyst (TSE:TSU)

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) – Investment analysts at Cormark reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trisura Group in a report released on Thursday, February 11th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.94. Cormark also issued estimates for Trisura Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TSU. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$110.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$110.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$110.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$161.00 to C$177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$115.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$130.63.

Trisura Group stock opened at C$119.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$89.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$86.31. The company has a market cap of C$1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.51, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Trisura Group has a fifty-two week low of C$34.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$120.18.

Trisura Group Company Profile

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

