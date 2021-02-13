Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Hasbro, Inc. Lowered by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) – Analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Hasbro in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 8th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.83. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Hasbro’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Hasbro from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their target price on Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist raised their target price on Hasbro from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hasbro from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.10.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $91.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $101.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

In related news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 42,497 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total value of $3,997,692.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,435,409.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Hasbro by 94.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

