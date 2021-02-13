Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Lifted by William Blair

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) – William Blair boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Gartner in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 9th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.78. William Blair also issued estimates for Gartner’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Gartner from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Gartner from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gartner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.14.

IT stock opened at $182.93 on Friday. Gartner has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $191.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.77. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodnow Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 189,242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,097 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Gartner news, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total transaction of $900,651.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

