Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Issued By Wedbush

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) – Investment analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for O’Reilly Automotive in a report issued on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $5.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.02. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.79 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $23.86 EPS.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $555.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.38.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $433.05 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $496.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $456.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $457.66. The company has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.27. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total value of $9,011,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 107,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,391,946.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. CX Institutional lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 38.8% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 15.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth $1,789,000. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

