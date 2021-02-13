Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Issued By Piper Sandler

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.41. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Douglas Emmett’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

DEI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Douglas Emmett from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.43.

DEI stock opened at $29.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88. Douglas Emmett has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $45.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.15.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $215.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.62 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 34.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. 96.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

