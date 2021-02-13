Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Price Target Raised to $43.00

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Purple Innovation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Purple Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.60.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PRPL opened at $39.51 on Tuesday. Purple Innovation has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $41.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -127.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 363.58%. The company had revenue of $187.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.40 million. Purple Innovation’s revenue was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Purple Innovation will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey sold 55,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $2,229,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Verdi Ray White III sold 10,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $285,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,248 shares of company stock worth $2,521,442 in the last 90 days. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 199.0% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,010,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334,630 shares during the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 59.2% in the third quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 4,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,898,000 after buying an additional 1,599,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Purple Innovation by 53.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,463,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,388,000 after acquiring an additional 511,332 shares during the period. Bloom Tree Partners LLC raised its position in Purple Innovation by 216.9% during the fourth quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 1,374,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,263,000 after acquiring an additional 940,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,608,000. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protector, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blanket and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.