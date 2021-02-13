Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Stock Price Up 10.9%

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE)’s stock price rose 10.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $40.20 and last traded at $39.96. Approximately 168,401 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 189,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.04.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Pulse Biosciences from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 1.88.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pulse Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Pulse Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Pulse Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Pulse Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $477,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 297.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. 11.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE)

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It engages in the research and development, and commercialization of CellFX system that provides a precise and non-thermal cellular treatment technology delivering nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing surrounding non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications.

