Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PUBGY. HSBC upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Friday, February 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of PUBGY opened at $14.16 on Friday. Publicis Groupe has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $14.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.10 and a 200 day moving average of $10.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

