Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) released its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Proto Labs had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $105.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Proto Labs updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

NYSE:PRLB opened at $197.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.84. Proto Labs has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $286.57. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 93.83 and a beta of 1.96.

In related news, Director Rainer Gawlick sold 2,000 shares of Proto Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,201,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PRLB has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.25.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography (SL), selective laser sintering (SLS), direct metal laser sintering (DMLS), Multi Jet Fusion (MJF), PolyJet and Carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication, which consists includes quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

