ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ProSiebenSat.1 Media currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of PBSFY opened at $5.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.50. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $5.33.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

