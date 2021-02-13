Propy (PRO) Trading Up 104.7% Over Last 7 Days

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Propy has a market cap of $23.67 million and $349,058.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Propy token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000716 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Propy has traded 104.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Propy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00071605 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $498.51 or 0.01057028 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00007009 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00056812 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,642.05 or 0.05602132 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00026575 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00018546 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Propy Profile

PRO is a token. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,100,406 tokens. Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc . The official website for Propy is propy.com

Propy Token Trading

Propy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Propy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Propy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Propy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Propy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.